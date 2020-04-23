Florent Pagny : The unlikely appeal of the foot of its “distant cousin” on RTL

Ah, the family ! Tuesday 21 April 2020, the team of Laurent Ruquier was entitled to a little surprise on RTL. One of the invited Big Heads was no other than the cousin of a famous French artist. It is in any case said the young woman who participated in the program. Since the school year began, listeners anonymous interpret titles trying to get up to the end without that the chroniclers do not guess neither the song nor its creator. Behind this performance of the Great Sophie, an unknown… but not that much. “I invite you one day, if I become famous like my cousin Florent Pagny, she joked. Because my maiden name, it is Pagny.“

The problem is that his version of the facts can never be verified. The old juror of the show The Voice has obviously never heard of it. “Unfortunately, I never had the chance to meet him, explained Nathalie. It is a shame. I am a very distant cousin.” But we are not immune to good news. If Florent Pagny was connected to RTL at this moment, he certainly heard the call of the foot of this close that far away. “I do not ask better than to meet him, and then sing a little song with him, it is all about ! I’m not greedy, I just ask that !”

This is a perspective that should soften the containment of Florent Pagny. The singer, who partnered with Marc Lavoine and Pascal Obispo for its support to the caregivers, French, was not known to be days quiet since the month of march. On the contrary : his response in the song For the people of the relief – released the 2 last April – has been strongly criticized, since the artist went into exile in Portugal in order not to pay his taxes in our borders. Remains that its roots are in France, just like his friends, his family… and a certain cousin, waiting for a sign of his hand.