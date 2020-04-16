Floyd Mayweather goes on a ring virtual – Boxing

Floyd Mayweather (43 years old) is going back into the ring… through fighting in virtual reality through the creation of ” Virtual Mayweather “. The champion has announced, Thursday, his association with the streaming platform, FuboTV and the group FaceBank which will develop a boxer virtual image of the American.
His fights, filmed as short films, will be broadcast exclusively on FuboTV. The new partners hope that other boxers will lend to the game to make the battles even more realistic.
Last January, after a one year absence on the show, Floyd Mayweather had posted two messages on Instagram suggesting that he was going to return the gloves for a rematch in the face of the Irish Conor McGregor and a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, two of the biggest stars of MMA and the UFC.