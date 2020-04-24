Flying Jake Gyllenhaal makes a cameo SNL in a sketch musical

Delighted of your visit, Jake Gyllenhaal!

The actor has done literally on NBC Saturday Night Live while making a surprise appearance in a sketch parody musical that mocked the airport LaGuardia of New York. Pipe Idina Menzelit is Villain the character of witch Elphaba, a Gyllenhaal dressed in pajamas, sang a parody airborne the showstopper from the Broadway musical “Defying Gravity”.

The sketch also parodied musicals such as the phantom of the Opera, Little shop of horrors and West Side Story. He had a host, a comedian and a former accustomed SNL writer John Mulaneymore actors Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Alex Moffatt and Talking heads singer David Byrneguest on the musical episode.

Gyllenhaal recently starred in the Broadway production of Game slave and should appear in the musical comedy Caroline, or change in April. The actor made his Broadway debut in 2015 in the room Constellations and played in the musical comedy Sunday in the park with George two years later.