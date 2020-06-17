focus on the main hero, Yuito Sumeragi

After the two presentation videos of the game and the animation Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco also revealed more information in the heroes of their future role-playing game.

Yuito Sumeragi is doubled for Junya Enokiknown in the world of anime (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures, Big Blue) and the film (Alita : Battle Angel, doubler officer Tom Holland in Spiderman). It is one of the new recruits of theOSFthe military of the organization for which you exercise. He is the second son of the family Sumeragi, known for having founded the city of New Himuka. It is described as a positive person, with a great spirit of self-denial, joined the OSF after being rescued during an attack ofOther.

As said above, the Sumeragi are one of the most prestigious families. The father leads the current government, while the older brother Yuito is a senior member of the PPO. Corresponds to the court of his training as Yuito has demonstrated his ability to read a battle field. Using his ability of telekinesis, is subjected to the threats around at your leisure. However, it is unknown if his power of telekinesis it is linked to their strong desire to help others, or if their powers come from the long history of his family.

Anyway, Scarlet Nexus will be available in the Xbox Series X and PS5 as well as the previous generation, and PC.

