Following “Doctor Stranger”: Sam Raimi directs “Multiverse Madness” and fans are calling for the cameo from Tobey Maguire

Director Sam Raimi confirmed to direct the “Doctor Strange “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

This new comes after that Scott Derrickson, who was supposed to lead the project, dropped out in the wake of differences with Marvel Studios. Raimi is best known for his work in the trilogy of “Spider-Man” from Sony with Tobey Maguire, and the fans are amplified when they share their opinions after hearing the news.

For some, it was a good thing. “To be able to say Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of the Madness of Sam Raimi, it’s like music to my ears, just saying! He turns to another prodigal son of Ditko. It’s going to be really spectacular .. “tweeted a fan. “The best news that I have received throughout the week,” wrote another. “I hope he could bring more of its own cinematic style and focus on the aspect of the story as it has done for # SpiderMan2, Benedict Cumberbatch can act, and he will be able to explore the depth of the character of Stephen Strange,” said one of the fans.

The news was not a surprise for this fan in particular. “Uncle, are you kidding? Want to be the first horror movie of the MCU. Their bread and butter are the horrors and he has made 2 of the best films of superheroes before the MCU. Total it is not obvious! “, he wrote.

“Impressive. I know that he loves the character and has done a few things fantastic, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this film happen. I’m excited,” said a fan. “I think that if Disney let Raimi do something really scary, no matter the odds or the strangeness (game of words), it would be good if it was good. The children will see it maybe not, but it would be something new from Marvel that really need it,” read one of the tweets.

The fans also hoped for a cameo Tobey Maguire, or Bruce Campbell in the film. “The cameo of Bruce Campbell is a sure thing now!”, wrote a fan. “I hope that I can see Tobey in a small scene. I love it very much. This would be a perfect surprise !! I was waiting for one of the fans. “If you please, that there is a cameo from Tobey Macguire,” he wrote on twitter one of the fans.

While most of the details of the plot remain a secret, Marvel has confirmed that Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will play a major role in the sequel, while Wong (Benedict Wong) and baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) must return to the side of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

What do you think of Raimi, who will direct the sequel of ” Doctor Strange “?

