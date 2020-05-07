following the film with Will Smith re-launched

In 2017, the film Bright landed on Netflix. Without being a true turnip, the film included Will Smith and Joel Edgerton to the cast struggling to convince. The director David Ayer built an alternate universe in which humans, orcs, elves or fairies co-exist for a very long time. There followed two police officers, in a duo very particular that make disturbing discoveries. Like many other films of this caliber, it has long been thought of as being destined to stay there. Why make a sequel to Bright ? Well it seems that Netflix still hasn’t let go of the topic, as it’s explained there has already been a few months.

Bright 2 entrusted to a French director ?

If the project would have both taken time, this is in part because of the agenda of Will Smith, who has been on a lot of projects these last few months. David Ayer is engaged on the remake of the 12 Guys. Result, the developer disappears, finally the project if we are to believe the information Collider.

The idea of Netflix would be now to lure the frenchman Louis Leterrier. The director who has signed films like The Transporter, Danny The Dog or the Incredible Hulk has disappeared from the radar side cinema in recent years, focusing instead on a series with the exception of the Elusive.

Louis Leterrier has not yet reacted to this announcement, but the perspective would not be to displease all the world. The style sometimes explosive, the developer could afford to give a little pep to Bright 2. The scenario should also be rewritten by T. S Nowlin. Will Smith and Joel Edgerton should be the appointment of this suite.

For those who have not seen the first film Bright, we’ll let you discover the trailer below.