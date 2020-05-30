Food: again A-Rod and J. Lo!

The couple consisting of the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez would be back in the race to acquire the New York Mets.

According to the daily New York Postthe two stars would be working on a new offer and would be associated with bankers from J. P. Morgan Chase. Rodriguez and Lopez would put several hundred million of their own money in this offer.

At the beginning of the month, the new york newspaper had reported that A-Rod and JLo were more interested in acquiring the team of major league baseball, since their partnership with billionaire Wayne Rothbaum was dropped to the water.

According to the magazine Forbesthe Mets have a value of $ 2.4 billion, the sixth team is the most expensive part of the circuit Manfred. Together, A-Rod and J. Lo have a fortune that is estimated to be approximately $700 million.