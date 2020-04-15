Food For London Now, the people in support of a charity food

While the actions of solidarity are increasing, the Food project For London Now, created under the leadership of our colleagues in the Evening Standard in partnership with The Felix Project is not at rest. Food For London Now has the purpose of raise funds in order to distribute food to the needy. In the midst of a crisis of health, the project has grown, and also brings meals to the staff of the NHS. The project has raised over a million pounds, and now receives the support of british celebrities. Robbie Williams, Emma Watson, James Blunt, Rita Ora… have shared the campaign with their millions of Followers. Hoping that their reputation will booster donations.

To lose nothing of the news in london, subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !