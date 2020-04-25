Football.- Albert Espinosa creates a series based in The Masia of FC Barcelona

By
James Reno
-
0
22


BARCA STUDIOS – Europa Press

The producer Barça Studios has hired the writer and scriptwriter Albert Espinosa for the creation of an audiovisual project inspired by and set in the residence and academy training of the FC Barcelona, La Masia, and that will address “universal values” as the feelings, the emotion, the tenderness and sense of humor.


Subscribe to WhatsApp Read Metro


By Europa Press

Friday 24 April 2020, at 23:51

BARCA STUDIOS – Europa Press