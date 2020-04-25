Football.- Albert Espinosa creates a series based in The Masia of FC Barcelona

BARCELONA, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

The producer Barça Studios has hired the writer and scriptwriter Albert Espinosa for the creation of an audiovisual project inspired by and set in the residence and academy training of the FC Barcelona, La Masia, and that will address “universal values” as the feelings, the emotion, the tenderness and sense of humor.

According to a statement from Barca Studios, the new series will consist of seven chapters whose dashes are in the process of writing on the part of Espinosa, who has assured to be taking advantage of the confinement to be “immersed” in the creative process of the project.

The officer responsible for the area’s digital Barça Studios, Dídac Lee, has ensured that they have had Espinosa as “known and appreciated” the philosophy of the club, and has been informed that this series is “the first of many projects” that are preparing from the producer.