Football.- Ernesto Valverde: “possession is a bit magnified by the issue media”

MADRID, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

The football coach Ernesto Valverde has been argued Friday that monopolize possession of the ball “is a bit magnified by the issue in the media,” reviewing and their recent phase in the FC Barcelona, and has stressed that direct the argentine Leo Messi “is something I can’t compare it with anything.”

“In the background, the possession is a means to win a match, if you have it; and if you do not have, because you’ll have to take your chances. That is a little magnified perhaps by the issue in the media,” commented Valverde at a cibercoloquio organized by the Basque Federation of Football (FVF).

“And that’s going a little yarn for when you don’t have the ball; if you want to be aggressive with the ball, you also have to be aggressive without it”, he stressed. “Now football is played much more together, we played with a lot more precision and I think that the evolution of football has gone by there as to the condition of the player and above all in terms of technical perfection, which ever is greater”, he added.

“What is in the background is to be superior to the opponent, to dominate the party. Mastering the game means having more chances than the opposite and make you less, the question is there”, has declared the ‘Txingurri’ Valverde.

“I believe that each one has to find their own way and what feels good as a coach, to be able to communicate it to the team,” he continued. “I like to be the owner of the ball because you take it off the rival, the question is then to know what to do with that ball,” he explained.

“There’s nothing to get things riled up. When you have the ball, you simply have to have some criteria and resources sufficient to move the ball from side to side to be able to enter,” said Valverde.

“Of course, then you’re going to get to a site at which you are going to have depth, and there is a time in which there has to be a dodge, in that you have to have a center, in which you have to have a break; even without space, because the goal is going to make it to the back of the opponent,” he emphasized.

In addition, he has recalled his period as a coach to pass. “Training with Messi is something you cannot compare with anything. More than anything, because it is very hard to tell Messi ‘if you’ve seen this player or you have seen another’ when he is doing one thing in training that you have not even seen you,” he admitted.

“With him, from within, he is seeing much better than you,” he asserted. “He is a player easy to train and above all have a great momentum with respect to the group because it has a great ambition to win, and that makes you feel a great obligation by the club, for the game and that transmits to all the players and forces them always to be at a high level”, it has sentenced.