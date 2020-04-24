Football.- Irene Lozano insists that Health will have to decide on the test in football: “We are responsible”

MADRID, 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

The president of the Superior Council of Sports (CSD), Irene Lozano, insisted this Thursday that will be the Ministry of Health who decide “when and who may access to the test”, and asked that the football follow “the example shown by the Spanish sport” in the crisis of the coronavirus.

“As in all areas, will be the Ministry of Health the authority to decide when and who can access the test. We play a lot. We are responsible and we act together, under the criterion of Health. Let’s continue with the example shown by the Spanish sport,” said Lozano on his Twitter account.

In his message, the president of the CSD quoted information that relates to the approval of the Government to the test mass to professional football. However, the health authorities have not been pronounced officially about time, nor about possible dates for the return of the competition.

The president of the Spanish Association of Physicians of Football Teams, Rafael Ramos, said a day earlier that “the idea according to LaLiga” is that you begin to make the April 28th tests of the coronavirus to the templates LaLiga Santander, and that “logical” would be conducted “every three or four days.”

The CSD is working on protocols for the return of football is always from the hand of the Ministry of Health, who also controlled the test of the private sphere, waiting to meet the conditions for LaLiga and the plans for the desescalada once the alarm state by the pandemic COVID-19.