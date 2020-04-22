Football.- Irene Lozano: “Play without an audience it will be inevitable for many months”

MADRID, 21 (EUROPA PRESS)

The president of the Superior Council of Sports (CSD), Irene Lozano, has ensured that play in the competitions without an audience to “inevitable for quite some months”, at least “until there is a vaccine against the coronavirus, and has stated that as soon as you can “the professional footballers and high-level athletes” will be “the first to be allowed to resume training”.

“That seems quite inevitable, for, probably, quite a few months. It all depends on when we find a vaccine, and that has its time limits scientists. Seems quite complicated that we can come back to see congregation of large masses in football stadiums until you have a vaccine,” he said in an interview on TVE.

Although witness live matches has “a component of emotion”, the maximum mandated by the CSD stressed that seeing them on television “brings a lot to the normalization of the country”. “Find a time to watch a game on television with family members, puts us on the path of normalcy,” he said about the importance of the return of the competition.

In this sense, he confirmed that the meetings held with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have spoken of the possibility of being able to offer a league meeting in the open. “With LaLiga and the RFEF we talk about the possibility of negotiating a party in open attention to all the people who are at home. It is something that is still too green, we need to keep working on it,” he stressed.

In addition, Lozano is “optimistic” with the possibility of seeing competitions this year. “I think so. Obviously, it is not in my hand, but what I know is that all the actors of the sport are working in that sense. We know that there are going to be competitions normal, but we are all working for, with the limitations imposed by the pandemic, to be able to retrieve the sport and the competitions,” he said.

In this return, “the professional footballers and high-level athletes would be among the first to be allowed to resume training”. “Each sport has its own casuistry, and we are seeing scientific studies, for example, in cycling, in which the social distance is many meters, also in the case of runners. It is necessary to analyse the different scenarios,” he said.

“I understand that for people whose daily dedication are eight hours of physical activity, the break is difficult, even psychologically, that’s why I appreciate the collaboration of the sports world, which has helped us to spread the messages. It is difficult to commit to a date and I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to raise expectations that we cannot meet. We are in the hands of the evolving epidemic,” he continued.

The president of the CSD confirmed that they are working on protocols for the return of football, and this week will do so with the basketball. “The zero-risk never exists. A lot of people have returned to the economic activity in the construction sector, of the industry… we are All in awe, but when we start getting back on track we will run certain risks. The protocols will be rigorous enough for athletes to feel safe competing,” he said.

“For Spain it opens a great opportunity to project ourselves as a country of sport, sure, and that requires us to be cutting-edge and very cautious at the same time in designing and executing protocols and health and sports in order to ensure that health security. We have been one of the countries hardest hit by the epidemic and our sport is at the first level. We have a projection international sports enormous,” he added.

“GOLDILOCKS AND THEBES WERE VERY GENEROUS AND CONSTRUCTIVE”

In another order of things, Lozano praised the talent of the presidents of the RFEF and LaLiga, Luis Rubiales, Javier Thebes, in the meetings of the ‘Covenant of Viana’. “Sometimes these crises are so dramatic, it makes every one copper aware of their responsibility. The two have been very generous in the negotiation and very constructive. They were very aware of their role and its historical responsibility. How we behave all in this pandemic and the steps we take, politically and in football we are going to define the world in the next few years, and have been aware of that and had to work together,” he said.

“We could see clear from the CSD had to work on an agreement because there were a lot of things that depended on it: the possible resumption of the workouts, the competition, but also the economic stability of the clubs. Football is the locomotive of the sport in economic terms, therefore allow his reinstatement and that can be re-activated is crucial for the rest of the sports. We had to try it, and it came out well thanks to the fact that the two were in a constructive spirit,” he continued.

In addition to, confirmed that they have committed to respect a code of conduct. “We are aware that the relationship between LaLiga and the RFEF was very rarefied for too many months of disputes and that it was necessary to generate a framework in which possible the collaboration and the dialogue honest and sincere between the two. The two were very much in agreement on that need, and the interest in it. We have two meetings, one of eight and a half hours, and the Monday another, and we were in agreement that this dynamic is maintained. Was signed to create a code of conduct for executives and managers to ensure that the discrepancies normal to channel it in a constructive way,” he said.

Thus, they have committed “to resume training with a view to finish the season.” “That is the goal in terms of sports, but everything is subject to evolution of the epidemic, and both the RFEF as LaLiga are fully aware. The data indicate to us that that’s going to be able to do soon, but the dates are not closed. The decision is going to take in terms of epidemiological and medical. That does not prevent us to go to work in the health protocols for when that happens, how you’re going to be the incorporation of the rest of sports, in the economic situation for the rest of the sport modest you need a lifeguard…”, he recounted.

“There are federations that have barely any means to survive, because the sponsorships and competitions have ceased to generate them income. There are also athletes with potential olympic venues that have been affected economically, and for us it was very important that a strategic nature from the economic point of view that has the football; it generates almost 1.4% of GDP, 185.000 jobs, direct and induced. The time was that economic locomotive to pull the rest of the sports, and that help is going to be essential to avoid the collapse of the sector”, he concluded.