Football.- Laporta: “I would again like to be president of the club”

MADRID, 17 (EUROPA PRESS)

Joan Laporta has said this Friday that he wants to go back to being president of FC Barcelona to solve the “dire economic situation” of the entity and confirmed that it is already “bringing together people you trust to present a project” in the elections of 2021.

“We want to regain the prestige of the club. I’m bringing together people to present a project. Each time makes me more excited. I would like to return, makes me dream and I have margin. I will decide at the end of this year or next year”, announced by Laporta in a statement to ‘Goal’, collected by Europa Press.

“Barça is the club of the 3,000 million: 1,000 of income, 1,000 expenditure, and 1,000 of debt. You have to think very well how you reverse the poor economic situation of the club. As pinta can be not reached the expected income,” added Laporta in an interview just a few days after the resignation of six members of the board of directors Josep Maria Bartomeu and the ‘Barçagate’.

“It is a project that I have in my mind. It is possible to present a credible proposition, and that it serves to improve the institutional image of Barca,” said Laporta, who was president fc barcelona from 2003 to 2010. In its mandate it got four Leagues, two Champions league, 1 Club World, and 2 League titles and a Euroleague in basketball, among other hits.