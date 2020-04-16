Football.- Luka Jovic, called to testify before the Prosecutor’s office of serbia, a breach of the confinement

MADRID, 15 (EUROPA PRESS)

The footballer of Serbian Luka Jovic, Real Madrid striker, will be called to testify before the Prosecutor’s office of Belgrade for having infringed the confinement, which is still against the pandemic COVID-19, as has been argued this Wednesday the local press.

According to the website Pink.rs and to the newspaper ‘Kurir’, the office of the Prosecutor Basic received criminal charges that had been submitted by the Ministry of the Interior against Luka Jovic and against Nikola Ninkovic, footballer of Ascoli, during an ordinary procedure.

Before such a hearing, the office of the Prosecutor has already requested the Ministry of Justice information on whether Jovic and Ninkovic had been informed to come to their country that they will spend 28 days in quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The last 19th of march, it transpired that Jovic had ignored the quarantine imposed on Real Madrid for their first templates of football and basketball, after learning of the positive wing-power forward american Trey Thompkins.

However, Jovic was seen on the streets of Belgrade to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend, according to the local daily ‘Informer’. This attitude was decried by the prime minister of bulgaria, Ana Brnabic.