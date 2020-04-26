Football.- Maradona: “The first match, people will be like when you see your girlfriend after a vacation”

MADRID, 25 (EUROPA PRESS)

The coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Diego Armando Maradona, was “quiet” in this time of social distancing by the coronavirus, convinced that they are going to “get out of the relegation zone,” if they resumed the football and assured that when they return to play with the audience in the stands will be like when “you see your girlfriend after a month of holiday”.

Maradona, who remains confined at his home in Bella Vista, until the 10th of may has been decreed by the argentine Government, is still “at the foot of the canyon”, waiting for news and confident in the decisions made by the leaders of the Association of Argentine Football (AFA), according to expressed this Saturday in a talk digital with the newspaper ‘The Day of The Silver’.

“With the work we were doing had no doubts that we were going to get out of the area of the descent, still needed to know what measures will the AFA. Then according to that, with the coaching staff we are still planning to at the foot of the canyon to be prepared to face any possible scenario,” said Maradona.

“The economy is not going to be the same, the leaders are going to have to work hard to overcome this. Luckily we have great leaders in AFA that I do not doubt that you will make the best decisions to help the football. Chiqui Tapia is doing a great job in the Argentine Football Association, let us not forget this and ayudemoslos all because of this we all go out together,” said the coach of Gymnastics.

In addition, the ‘fluff’ is imagined and how it will be the first match when you reconnect with the slipway. “The first match, people will be like when you see your girlfriend after a vacation. And as to when it will play again, is a question that I cannot answer, the only thing I hope is that it will be soon”, he wished.

“It is a rare situation which we happen to live in the country and in the world for this pandemic of the coronavirus, of course I’m anxious to go back to ‘Stay Girl’ to work with my boys, the scent of the grass is unique,” said Maradona.