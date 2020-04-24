Football.- Neymar admits to having “anxiety” to “not know” when to come back to play football

MADRID, 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

The player of the Paris Saint-Germain Neymar Junior has insured that suffers “anxiety,” “don’t know” when you will return to the pitch because of the coronavirus and has admitted that he hopes that a decision can be taken “as quickly as possible” with the aim of recovering normal.

“Do not know when to come back gives me anxiety. Really strange play, to compete, the atmosphere of the club, my team-mates at PSG,” said Neymar in a statement to its official website.

“I miss the football, really! I am sure that the fans also want to see you all back on the field as soon as possible. I hope that the decision comes out as soon as possible,” added the brazilian international, who continues to train alone in order not to lose the way.

Neymar, confined in his home in Rio de Janeiro, exercising at the orders of Ricardo Rosa. “It is necessary to understand the environment in which he lives this sport. There is pressure from the competitions, so I try to adapt to a routine in which I also become a pressure,” he explained.

“I try to relieve this pressure, and controlling the training loads and eating habits. All so that he improves and evolves, more and more, in their performance,” the training of Neymar, a player “agile, fast and with a lot of resistance. It is very difficult to find an athlete with these three skills together, is from another planet because it has the three”, he said.