Football.- Rakitic: “The ideal would be to stop LaLiga, but also thinking about next season”

MADRID, 19 (EUROPA PRESS)

The FC Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic admitted that the “work” in solitary, and confined him begins to make the long and difficult road, waiting to go back to the competition, the goal of all though “also thinking in the next season.”

“Uncertainty costs a little. Already I’m starting to cost you to work alone. I really want to feel the ball, the turf and the group effort, continue working with the new coaching staff and with my teammates,” he said Sunday in an interview with Movistar Plus.

The international Croatian regretted that the situation by the fault of the coronavirus remains uncertain. “It hurts to say that we don’t know when everything will return to normal. But we understand that there are more important things than football, which is our health. But that uncertainty, not knowing how many days had passed, it was a bit difficult,” he said.

In addition, Rakitic spoke about the possibility of not being able to return to the league and to the importance of having a plan that takes into account also the development of the next season. “We all want to play again. And win the League playing. But I also understand that if you can’t get back in any way need to be to finish the season. And if we are the first, then we will be champions,” he said.

“But you have to exhaust time frames: the ideal thing would be to stop it when necessary, but always with a plan well done especially also thinking in the next season. Hopefully be able to play again this season and go for the titles by which we can fight. No one has priority in this situation. We have to be aware that together and respectful we’ll go ahead,” he said.