Football.- Roberto Martinez: “Hazard is recovering well”

MADRID, 19 (EUROPA PRESS)

The coach of Belgium, Roberto Martínez, looks in a positive way the “recovery” of Eden Hazard after his last injury, the one who “is not far from being able to run,” which trusts in “soon” to see him again competing and “stronger”.

“I know that you are recovering well. It is not far from returning to running and there are no complications. Everything went well during the operation, but also hopes that everything goes well in the next 4 to 5 weeks”, said on Sunday in a conversation by Skype with the average belgian VTM.

The Spanish coach that led to the ‘Red Devils’ he trusted that the belgian player of Real Madrid, who is recovering from the fracture in the fibula distal to the right which was operated for two month, to become “stronger”. “We are not losing games because is stop the competition and we know that you will return stronger,” he said.

“We also had the luck that his surgery will take place just before the outbreak of coronavirus. Otherwise, there would not have been able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have the positive feeling that Eden will be back soon”, he added.

“The world is now thinking in scenarios, but we should follow mainly the guidelines of the governments, the UEFA and the FIFA. It may be years before the launch of a vaccine, until then we have to find a new normal,” he confessed.