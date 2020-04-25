Football.- Ten Hag (Ajax): “we Were leading 23 of 25 days, but now we don’t have the opportunity to do tangible”

MADRID, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

The coach of Ajax Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag, regretted the decision of the Eredivisie, the first division of the football Dutch, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic of COVID-19, and this Friday has announced that it will not proclaim any team as a champion, among other measures.

This decision directly affects the Ajax, that is first of the championship Dutch with the same points as the AZ Alkmaar. “We were leading 23 of the 25 days, but now we don’t have the opportunity to do tangible, we have a feeling unsatisfying,” admitted the coach of Ajax on the official website of the club. “We have been ranked first by 76% of the games and we would have loved to work in the field and be able to win it”, he added, in the same sense.

“Sport in the Netherlands is important, but the football can’t get over the society. The health is first. The real economy has to start back up. Ultimately, that also are interested in football, especially Dutch football largely depends on the income of the sponsors these days,” he recalled.

“Companies need to go back to work as soon as possible to limit the damage”, he added Ten Hag, which contains the decisions of other governments. “I understand the interest in other countries sometimes are different, especially the financial interests. We have a different culture. In Germany -for example – were allowed to start training again, and it was not allowed here”, he explained.

Asked about how he brings his team this time of confinement, the coach of Ajax said that they developed plans “individualized” to the players. “Walking, biking, strength training. In the coming weeks will be allowed to train with the ball. We will use that. We will work in the future in small groups,” said Ten Hag.

In addition, on other issues, the coach of Ajax said that the Eredivisie should make it clear when to start the next season and assumed that “there is the possibility that several players leave the club. It is a certainty. From here maniobraremos in a sector -the signings – very uncertain,” he said.