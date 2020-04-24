Football.- The Italian Federation to postpone the end of the season until 2 August

MADRID, 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

The president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, has affirmed this Thursday that the agency will adopt a resolution to postpone the end of the current season 2019/20 until the 2nd of August, thus fulfilling “the recommendations received from FIFA and UEFA.”

“This determination will be taken in full compliance with the recommendations of FIFA and UEFA, in expectation of the decisions of the Government and the in-depth analysis necessary for the league and the Italian Association of Footballers make in a short time, to define the extent of the contracts that expire on June 30,” said the FIGC in a press release.

“The world of football is working relentlessly and responsibly to find concrete, sustainable solutions to the crisis generated by the COVID-19, including the necessary and indispensable to safeguard the competitions of the course 2020/21,” said Gravina.

“That’s why you also deserve to be respected, instead of being used instrumentally to dispute, disputed by any foundation. I thank the minister Spadafora the attention given in the meeting yesterday, during which he explained in detail what our approach: to come back to play with safety and common sense because they ask the international organizations to which it is connected to Italian football,” added Gravina.

“Confirming what was said during the meeting, and animated by the spirit of a usual collaboration, I will send the protocol that we have made to the CONI, making it available for any valuable indication,” said the president of the FIGC.

“We are gratified by the constant contact that we have with the minister of Sports, but also with the Health, Economy and Finance, to whom I have proposed all the necessary measures”, has continued Gravina.

“However, I am surprised to see once more how the temptation to talk constantly about football, by the reputation that derives from it, induces various stakeholders to comment on things that you obviously are ill-informed,” he concluded.