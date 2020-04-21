Football.- The minister of Sports Italian asks not to take it for granted that the Series will resume in early may

MADRID, 20 (EUROPA PRESS)

Vincenzo Spadafora, the minister of Sports Italian, showed this Monday skeptical of the possibility that the Series To return to action at the beginning of may if they do not give “the conditions in the country,” and cautioned that “sport is not only football or soccer is only the A Series”.

“I will have a meeting on Wednesday in which the FIGC (Italian Federation) I will present the protocol, mainly for workouts. I am not by the way or the start of the championship or training by may 4 if the conditions in the country did not exist before,” said Spadafora to ‘Tg2 Post’ of the RAI.

The politician confirmed that, “surely”, it will begin to recover its activity “slowly” after a long confinement, but that they must ” see “if the world of sport and football are ready to reboot”, making it clear that re-training does not mean “automatically resuming the championship.”

“The sport is not just football and it is not only the Series,” recalled the minister, who knows that the highest category “industry is economic,” but that will evaluate “carefully” the return to training. “I get thousands of messages from people who want to go to the gym or the pool, or doing outdoor physical activities, now limited to a few steps near the house. What interests me is that you get all the sport once again, not only the football of the Series,” she said.

For its part, the Council of the Serie A confirmed on Monday its “intended unanimously to complete the sports season 2019-2020, if the Government permits, and fully comply with the standards for the protection of the health and safety”.

“The resumption of sports activity, in Phase 2, will be carried out in accordance with the instructions of FIFA and UEFA, the decisions of the FIGC and the medical protocols for the protection of the players and all the professionals”, she added.

In addition, the trade union of football players noted that he had been “clarified some doubts” after studying the protocol back to the activity, but that it required “more research”, insisting that “the will of the players is, and always will be, to return to the field as soon as possible with the most extensive guarantees of security for all the professionals.”

The association that presides over Damiano Tommasi recognized that one of the issues that most concerns them is the “current context of the country, although with a different intensity from region to region, it is still in a phase of emergency.”