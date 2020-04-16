Football.- The players of Sevilla have reached agreement with the club to reduce his wages by a coronavirus

MADRID, 15 (EUROPA PRESS)

The first squad of the Sevilla FC has reached an agreement with the club to reduce its wages after the entity Nervión has received on Tuesday the approval of the request of the Dossier of Regulation of Temporary Employment (ERTE) that was presented last Tuesday, April 7.

In this way, the agreement between the two parties and the technical staff of the Sevilla FC, in relation to their wages of the current season, will serve to “alleviate the effects that is going to cause the crisis of the coronavirus in the economy of the club,” said Sevilla in an official statement without providing the percentages agreed upon with the players.

“Joined the effort that will be made by the members of the Board of Directors and the executives of the club, will be able to see supplemented the salaries of workers affected by the FATE which the entity was presented on Tuesday, April 7, and that has been approved by the Board of Andalusia, this same Wednesday, April 15,” added the Sevilla.

The club will ensure that all employees affected by the STRONG perception of in around 95% of the annual salary that are provided for in their contracts,” reported the entity nervionense, who thanked “the solidarity shown by their players and technical staff in a period of truly delicate in the that it has been necessary to readjust the economic to safeguard the financial sustainability of the entity in the medium and long term.”

“Also, the agency greatly appreciated the understanding and patience of your employees in this complex scenario, in which decisions have been made that are necessary, in an exercise of responsibility, as a mechanism of safety and security for our workforce,” concludes the press release.