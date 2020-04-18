Football.- The president of Schalke offers the lab of their company for testing for coronavirus

DUSSELDORF (GERMANY), 18 (dpa/PE)

The president of Schalke 04, Clemens Tönnies, has offered to the German league cup (DFL) the laboratory of his company’s meat-processing, Tönnies Group, for testing of coronavirus.

“There was a conversation. The decision now rests with the DFL. If they have enough capacity to do the tests, you will be put at the disposal of others”, confirmed Tönnies to dpa this Saturday, while the DFL did not want to make comments on the topic.

The newspaper Westfalen-Blatt reported that a spokesman for the firm Tönnies said that “in case there was a bottleneck of capacity in the medical laboratories”, the company could offer help.

The Bundesliga is currently suspended until the 30 of April, but expected to resume behind closed doors in may. However, this would require that the players, coaches and staff were to be examined frequently and quickly to detect the coronavirus. It would take 20,000 trials to complete the season.

Tönnies believed that between 180,000 and up to 200,000 tests per month would be possible in your laboratory. So, “there would be no problem” in using the laboratory to testing in humans, despite the fact that normally it is directed to animals. “The system is the same,” said Tönnies, 63-year-old, who said he’s not looking to make money with the emergency situation.