Football.- The template of the Racing Santander have not seen “appropriate” that the players hoard test of the COVID-19

MADRID, 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

The first team of Racing Santander, next to the coaching staff and athletic director, reported this Thursday that they do not see “appropriate” that the professional football hijack test COVID-19 “when there are not enough” to health care, and others who are fighting the crisis in the first line.

“We do not think it appropriate that we are to submit to the test of the COVID-19 when there are not enough for the people who work on the front line to stop this epidemic, especially for the health, bodies and forces of security of the State, pharmacists, grocery workers and carriers. However, if we have the obligation to make these changes we will submit to them parra not to harm our club,” the statement said.

The idea of LaLiga would be that the test will begin next week and repeat every three days, as revealed by the president of the Spanish Association of Physicians of Football Teams, Rafael Ramos, a measure that would have to have the approval of Health, which controls also the test private.

For the Racing the football goes to background. “Our priority is to play in the 11 matches that remain of the Second Division to try to achieve the permanence in the field of play, but we want to do when you don’t assume any risk neither for our health nor for our families,” the note said.

“Currently, with more than 22,000 dead in Spain and the 400 who died in the day today, we think that football should be in the background. This statement should not be our qualifying position, because we do not know in what place would be the Racing in case you do not play the encounters remaining,” he adds.

The Racing reminds that the Ministry of Health is the one who has to put time limits. “To set the return to training and competition it is necessary to undergo to the discretion of the Ministry of Health. We understand that will be authorized when the performance of the same can develop safely, because the football is not a core activity and because of its characteristics requires a continuous-contact” ends.