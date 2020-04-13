Football.- The Tottenham back and not apply a STRONG 550 employees

MADRID, 13 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Tottenham announced this Monday that he has reversed his idea of applying a Record of Temporal Regulation of Employment (ERTE) to its 550 employees, due to the criticism received after having taken this measure at the end of march.

“In our last news, we said that we would keep our position under review, particularly in the context of the revised budgets and the reduction of costs. Once this is done, we have decided that all staff who do not play, either full-time, casual, or without a permit, to receive one hundred percent of his salary for April and may. Only the Board will apply to wage reductions,” said Tottenham in a statement on its website.

In this way, the whole of london, which was to apply a reduction of 20 percent of the salary to these workers, has backtracked on this first idea to combat the crisis caused by the impasse caused by the coronavirus, as did Liverpool, who eventually also not applied to the FATE that had been announced.

The current runner-up of Europe reminded that there is still no clarity on when and under what conditions could resume the football” and that it will keep its position “in an ongoing review”. “We want to thank our staff for their incredible support and understanding”, she remarked.

“We are very aware that many fans were against of the decision we made with regard to the staff who could not do their jobs from home, due to the nature of their work, and our intent to apply, if appropriate, this plan is designed to ensure that jobs and labour rights are protected”, he added.

“The criticism we received over the last week have been made even more acute because of our history of good deeds and our great sense of responsibility to care for those who rely on us, particularly at the local level,” said for his part the president of the ‘Spurs’ Daniel Levy.

This stressed that the club only had the intention to “establish measures to protect jobs, while seeking to continue to operate as self-sufficient in times of uncertainty”. “We regret any concern caused during a moment of anxiety and we hope that the work that our supporters will see us do in the next few weeks, as our stage takes on a purpose completely new, you will make them feel proud of their club,” he said.