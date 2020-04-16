Football.- Villarreal agree a salary reductions with its workforce and avoid a FATE of more than 600 workers

MADRID, 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

Villarreal confirmed on Thursday they have reached an agreement to proceed to a reduction in wages in the first team, template, and technical body, of a maximum of 20 percent if not resumed LaLiga Santander, thereby avoiding the FATE of more than 600 workers of the club.

“In these moments of maximum difficulty for the serious consequences that are generating the pandemic of the coronavirus at the global level and with all the competitions suspended, Villarreal CF has reached an agreement of salary reductions with the first template a professional and technical body to cope with the economic impact it will have on their accounts, due to the possibility of the major revenue streams of the club to see cut,” said the club in a statement on its website.

In this way, the players and coaching staff agreed to the reduction of their salaries by 20 percent, “in the case of a suspension of definitely the competition”, or in percentages of children “to the different possible scenarios, such as the resumption of competition with and without an audience”.

The entity thanked “greatly the commitment and the responsibility they have taken their players and technical body to facilitate agreement and contribute to the economic situation of the institution” and stressed that this action “has been decisive” for the Competition “has decided to also make a great effort to continue to maintain the positions of its 623 workers and their families and to avoid asking for the Record of Regulation of Temporary Employment (ERTE)”.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ also recalled that it is collaborating with its environment by ensuring the basic food of the low-income families and groups at risk of social exclusion, handing out more than 200 meals per day through the campaign #CuentaConmigo, that drives with the Fundación Carlos Bacca.

This initiative is also to offer restoration services free of charge to Health care Personnel and Security Forces and Bodies of the State of the area, at sign “of the most profound gratitude for the valuable effort in ensuring” the care and protection of the affected people.

“Villarreal CF wants to show their love and support to those who are suffering the consequences of this pandemic and please their fans to act responsibly and in solidarity to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Also, the entity offers to the health authorities all the means at its disposal to help in joining the fight against the coronavirus,” said the club castellón.