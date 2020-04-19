Footballer Alexis Ferlini commits suicide after being free of Colon

The Fans

The young Alexis Ferlini 19 years old, goalkeeper of Colon, Argentina, he committed suicide last Wednesday after becoming free of the computer of Santa Fe, as announced on his father Ariel in their social networks.

“My son Alexis Ferlini, the Octopus, I took his life Wednesday. Today I took him to the cemetery of Santo Tomé at 9:30. In Columbus I let him go free and then after that, in Arsenal and the la Plata basin what they wanted, but there was no time signing him,” said his father with deep sorrow in your account of Facebook.

He continued by explaining that Alexis was well-his house with his family and his girlfriend, but without a doubt it was the decision of Columbus what he did was take his life: “the current leaders don’t know the damage they cause”.

“I don’t know what happened. I was right at home with the family and his girlfriend, the downturn of Columbus as that rebalsó and today physically I don’t have it. I wish by God I do not want you to pass to anyone of these things, least the guys from the club. The current leaders of Columbus does not know the damage they cause to the guys, when other clubs have them as it has to be. Forgiveness people, I’m shattered. Take care of the boys. Thanks to all of you”.

