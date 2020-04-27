Footballer weapon is a feast with the women in the quarantine… and is recorded to presumirlo!

England.- Everton expressed himself “appalled” by the behaviour of his striker Moise Kean, who ignored the restrictions imposed by the british government to contain the pandemic coronavirus to the organize a house party with people invited including several women who were dancing sensual.

One of the shots of the video.



The italy forward videotaped himself during the partychallenging the social distancing measures, and it is now exposed to a sanction by the club of the English Premier League.









As reported by the newspaper the Daily Mirror, the video was distributed to friends in the social network Snapchat.

They are ‘horrified’

Without naming the player in a statement, Everton he stated that he was “appalled to hear of an incident in which a player of the first team ignored the government’s orders and the rules of the club before the crisis of the coronavirus”.

The club expressed strong disappointment with the player, and makes it clear that this type of actions are completely unacceptable.”

Everton said he has stressed to all employees the importance of obeying the guidelines of the government to help the National Health Service to deal with the pandemic.

And it has come out a ‘firecracker’

Kean, 20, has disappointed in his first season in England. From Juventus, has just scored a goal in 26 games for Everton.

The Kean it is not the only case of players of the Premier that have not complied with the measures of estrangement. Kyle Walker, the side of Manchester City, he got in trouble by skipping the quarantine to organize a sex party in their house.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-march.