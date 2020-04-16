Footballers mexican ‘idols’ in Europe

Raul Jimenez won a place in the history of Wolverhampton despite the fact that just it takes little more than a year and a half in the English club. The mexican striker became the top scorer of the institution with 26 goals.

In addition to Jimenez, there are mexicans that have left an important legacy in european clubs, then we present to you five.

Carlos Vela at Real Sociedad

The ‘Bomber’ dazzled the world from an early age when he was champion U-17 World 2005. In his professional career, after leaving the Arsenal and West Bromwich, came to San Sebastián, where he spent seven seasons and scored 66 goals in 219 League games.

Getty Images

Andres Guardado for PSV and Deportivo La Coruna

The ‘little Prince’ stole the heart of fans of the Dutch team during the three seasons that he was in Eindhoven. It was a typical scene to see flags of Mexico, songs of gratitude and legends to his person in the last season.

In the port of La Coruña, you will remember very well, because Saving as a captain, achieved promotion to the first division. His performances despite his juventus comtagiaron their comapañeros and hobby. Andrew earned free-kicks, penalties and almost all stopped ball.

Getty Images

Carlos Salcido at PSV

Before Guardado, Salcido was one of the bastions of the box european. In the little over four years ago that was, the native of Ocotlán won over the local audience and, until now, is one of the ambassadors of the institution at the international level, and last year we made a tribute to him.

Getty Images

Hector Herrera at Porto

The mexican came to bear the badge of captain to the surprise of many who doubted its ability to be the leader of the team. Took them to win local titles and actions are very decent in the Champions League. Scored important goals, showed claw and affection for a t-shirt significant soccer lusitano.

MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images

Rafael Marquez of Barcelona

The ‘Kaiser zamorano’ conquered the whole blaugrana with base in good performances. Formed a behind central along with Carles Puyol who was afraid and won everything he could at club level under the command of Pep Guardiola.

Getty Images

The ‘Vasco’ Aguirre at Osasuna

One of the best seasons of the Club in its history lived with the mexican on the bench, out of the area of the descent and put them to fight for the european places, in addition to providing great performances against the giants of Spanish football. So high was the level that showed the Kingdom of Navarre, Aguirre was called for Atletico Madrid to lead the team.