footballers mexican not worth what you pay for in League MX

The mexican midfielder Jürgen Damm ensured that the players mexicans are not worth as much as what they pay for teams of the Liga MX, which have paid large amounts to acquire a few of the young national that are placed in the orbit of some sets in europe.

In an interview with ESPN, Damm said that the european teams do not dare to look young aztecs, because the prices are high and inflated.

“In Mexico, the teams get to pay a lot and not costs, but in Europe are more aware and do not pay what you pay here and is a deterrent to leaving, but right now the important thing is to finish in the best way the tournament of Tigers,” said the item.

Three years ago Jürgen Damm it was acquired by the Tigers in exchange for $ 10 million from Pachuca squad that did not want to pay you your 10 percent of transfer and that it is marked in the FIFA regulations.

The flyer pointed out that the players national have not created a guild strong, since I still have fear of the reprisals of the clubs and asked that they put a stop to these practices. “We have not made a guild strong by a fear of the club or to take care of your work, but there should be a guild stronger and more united and pulling for the same side. The person should respect me and I’m not afraid to fight,” she said.

In the same way, he added: “The Pachuca fight my 10 percent, though the club said to me that I would block and is now the subject of Tigers, but I did everything according to the rules,” he said.

In the situation in which he lives with the team victory, the midfielder remarked that “I am not afraid and we should not be subjected to rules that should not be”.