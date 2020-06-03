For 25 years, Cara Delevingne is taking her 20 best friends in Mexico

Cara Delevingne has planned something big to celebrate its quarter century. After the Daily Mailthe model now actress is expected to fly to Mexico accompanied by his 20 best friends. A trip 100% female which would have cost the small sum of 110 000 euros according to the british newspaper.

The young woman who will celebrate her birthday on the 12th of August, ends the promotion of the film “Valeriana” directed by Luc Besson in Mexico. A source interviewed by the Daily Mail, explained : “The first mexican “Valeriana” marks the end of the promotional tour of the movie, so Cara has very generously decided to bring 20 of his best friends for the adventure of a lifetime”.