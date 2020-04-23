for 30 years, she shared a photo of her child… The internet based !

The Potterheads will tell you : time passes too quickly ! It has been nearly 20 years (yes, already !) they have the knowledge, and died as a result of addition, the charm of the saga movies adapted from the novels of J. K Rowling, Harry Potter. And yesterday, Wednesday, 15 April, one of the actors in the cult of the franchise, or rather actress, who was celebrating his… thirty years ago ! Yes, Emma Watson, eternal Hermione Granger, the little witch first class, and girlfriend of Harry and Ron Weasley is all grown up. And to mark this new decade that comes to her, the young woman has shared on Instagram a photo of her child, who literally has melted the internet users.

“You are such an inspiration for us”

On the picture, one discovers Emma still very small, short hair, sleeping on a mattress on the floor. In the caption, she wrote : “Sensational. 30 years ! What an adventure it was … You, over there – which I have supported – thank you. Thank you for all your kindness. Thank you for supporting me“. It was not necessary any more to that post of the lady harvesting the wave of small red hearts on the social network – more than 3 million in just a few hours ! – and many comments all the more excited as each other. In addition to the best wishes of happy birthday from the four corners of the planet, many people greet the lady, a veritable source of inspiration for them : “You are such an inspiration for us, I love you so much”, “You are my favorite actress and my favorite character in Harry Potter, and I love you so much as Beautiful. I hope you have an amazing birthday”, “I wish you the same courage, the same intelligence, the same kindness that you show for the next nine years. The thirty you so well”, “you Were loved as soon as you have met”, “The people are bitter, Emma is the most gentle“can we read such. As declarations of love that should move the interested.

Actress recognized – it was the beginning of 2020 in the film The four girls of doctor March -, Emma Watson is also a young woman committed, including in the fight for the right of women. Named a goodwill ambassador by UN Women in 2014, it pronounced in September of the same year, a speech touching on the movement “He for She” at the United Nations headquarters, where she called for equality between men/women.