For a fan centenary, The Rock gives background !

In addition to being an actor in the musculature is impressive and the success that continues unabated, Dwayne Johnson is also a man with a big heart ! Also, he does not hesitate to give of yourself to wish a happy birthday to Mary Grover a fan… not like the other it is true ! This last fan as he was nicknamed, “The Rock”, celebrates its 100 years !

As we can see on a video posted on Instagram, the actor once again in 2019 the best paid in the world, according to the ranking revealed by the magazine Forbes, sings in honour of the centenary : “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday, Mary Grover, who is 100 years old today. I am so proud to count among my fans. Happy birthday, kisses, kisses” sings the star in the video before dragging a word : “I send you much love and all my congratulations for your 100 years. What an incredible life. I am very glad that you are born, just like all the people around you, I’m sure, and I am happy and honoured to send you this message, Mary Grover. Now, my dear, you can eat your cake, you can drunk. Have fun as a crazy, party !” it is the one who recently unveiled photos of his wedding. Dwayne Johnson once again proves all its elegance !

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I can’t begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

T. L