For Chris Evans, Captain America could one day come back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Never say never,” says the interpreter of the super-heroes.

Warning, spoilers : if you haven’t seen it yet Avengers : Endgamebetter stop reading here.

After Endgamethe team of the Avengers has been the face of many disappearances. If Iron-Man and Black Widow went so far as to sacrifice himself for the good of the team – and, more generally, of the universe, there is one that has chosen a different destiny. Traveling back in time to return the stones of power in their place, Captain America decides to finish his journey in the 40’s to enjoy his beloved Peggy Carter. Therefore, the audience do not find that in the form of an old man ready to pass on his famous shield to the Falcon, symbolizing the retirement of the hero. And, therefore, its end within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

But the end may not be definitive, especially for a character as popular. When asked about a possible return of the Avenger in a video released by Varietythe actor has split from a “never say never”. “I love this character. I don’t know too…“explained Chris Evans, “this is not a ‘not‘absolute, but this is not a ‘yes‘for the near future. I’m focusing on other projects for the moment. I think Cap had a delicate question to resolve, and the writers have done a good job of allowing him to go at the end of the path. We can’t change it just for the money, or to excite the public. It is necessary to ask, for example : what does it reveal ? That is what it would add to the plot ? I am very protective about this role. I have spent a lot of time, I am invested and I have said no many times : there has been a thousand and one reasons that any parte in a spin.“

The interpreter of Steve Rogers dropped his shield for the moment, but the spectators will soon be in other feature films. In fact, the star of Marvel including trading his tights for super-hero against the cashmere sweaters, an heir course from him in the next film, investigation of Rian Johnson, At loggerheads. To see the transformation, see you in theaters on November 27.

