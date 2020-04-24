For Earth Day, Michael Moore releases a documentary green on YouTube

This portrait of the star Pirates of the Caribbean and analysis of financial setbacks, and personal to the actor. A documentary to see.

Flashback : in an interview in the term granted to Rolling Stone USstar Johnny Depp describes his descent into the underworld

Johnny Depp has a heavy heart. The favorite actor of Tim Burton (Edward scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Alice in wonderland…), star of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean Disney, short, after more than 35 years of career, to his loss. This is what has been reported to our reporter Stephen Rodrick in a maintenance over the long run, written after a residence of three days in the manor house london borough of Depp.

A huge debt

Beyond the rumors about its excesses (or even his addictions), Johnny Depp proves to be just as charming in life as on the screen ; one of the keys that contributed to the success of this Peter Pan of the now 53-year-old. A rock fan and music (he confided in the columns of Rolling Stone considered as” a musician missed“), officiating in the guitar with his friends Joe Perry and Alice Cooper within the Hollywood Vampires. But a lifestyle of a rockstar can induce a certain degree of neglect : it is what is seems-t-he past with Johnny Depp.

During his career (still in progress, as beyond its contracts with Disney, he has appeared in the following Fantastic animals, the last film from the universe of Harry Potter), the actor has amassed a sum estimated at some $ 650 million, having the same cumulative up to 3.6 billion. But there remain only crumbs. The fault ? This is where all the problem in case Depp.

The actor accuses the company TMG (The Management Group), led by brothers Joel and Robert Mandel, and long-time manager of its assets, negligence, and even fraud. The group would have invested the money without informing his landlord – and above all, without any returns. An imbroglio financial on which are added the misfortunes deprived them of the actor.

A character at the edge of the abyss

Considering his mother as being” surely the person the more wicked “he has met in his life, yet it is to her that he dedicated his first success, offering him a home with his first stamps of hollywood actor. It will take care of her until the end, in 2016, when she finally succumbed to cancer.

Among his three brothers and sisters, it is of Christi which Depp was the closest to throughout his career – and despite the fact that it has a time managed its daily business, its name appears also in the folder that monte and his brother, since he alleges that TMG have granted the sum of $ 7 million without it being notified. ” If there were papers to sign – and it was happening from time-to-time, I signed up like that “he says to Rodrick while mimicking the gesture, the head oriented to the opposite side of his hand. ” I didn’t give a fuck what he was on, because I had confidence in these people. (…) Now I look at each paper that I sign. “

There is an anecdote that says a lot about the interference suspected of his fortune but also on his train of life – our american journalist has lost count of the cigarettes that his host was smoking, without mentioning those that did not contain the tobacco. A train of life, which lead to some rumors about his ability to recite a text properly during shooting, without the aid of a blower and a headset – rumored that he does not deny :” It is in the eyes that it happens. And I sincerely believe that if there is nothing true in these eyes, the words are of no importance. “

And they have been in 2017, when his divorce with Amber Heard was finally pronounced, and this even after the joint signature of a confidentiality agreement, which put an end to months of torment. Accused of physical violence (which he denies in block), filmed without his knowledge quarreling, Johnny Depp has since struggled to find a wholesome image to the public at large – it is still there and he can thank the cast of colourful characters that he has been able to incarnate, and behind which he himself manages to clear.

During the interview, her lawyer, Adam Waldman confessed :” No one attacks the monsters of Hollywood without leaving feathers. Everyone has fear. But not Johnny. “Difficult to better summarize the situation of Johnny Depp, an actor on the brink of the american cinema, sometimes bankablesometimes putting seriously back to one of the largest firms of management of the environment. A form of naivety which is quite the personality presumed of the actor, but that might as well give the coup de grace to his career.

” If you pay attention, the thread of my characters, it’s the fact that they are all broken, that inwardly, they are a fucking wreck. “he answers our journalist when the latter asks him why have all the confidence in the people they attack today. He felt, at a given moment, a form of” close “with them, as if the characters he played were the final reflections of so many distorting mirrors. Further evidence that the actor dissociates difficult roles that he embodies – it is in any case what appears to happen to Johnny Depp.