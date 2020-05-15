For Halloween, Kim Kardashian encore of “Revenge of a blonde”

HALLOWEEN – A contest over the planet. As every year, at the approach of the end of the month of October, the world’s celebrities compete ingenuity to get noticed on the occasion of Halloween. And, as often in this game, the costume of Kim Kardashian has particularly caught the glances in 2019… It must be said that the star of reality tv had released the game, recreating a classic of american comedy. Indeed, it is in Her Woods, the heroine of “legally blond” camped by Reese Witherspoon in the film was released in 2001, that Kim Kardashian was posted on the social networks.

She has even recreated the application video of the character of Reese Witherspoon in the film, where the actress plays a young woman left by her boyfriend because she is blonde and decides to take revenge by incorporating the prestigious Harvard law school.

But of course, it is not only the girlfriend of Kanye West, who has distinguished itself for Halloween. Like her, many personalities have spent hours to apply makeup and to reflect on their costume before they publish pictures which are quite impressive on the social networks. As every year, Heidi Klum has been very strong with a suit of alien creepy and just terrifying. Ariana Grande, meanwhile, has opted for a costume inspired by the series “The fourth dimension”, used to denounce the canons of beauty relentlessly hammered in the western society. Also of note, the encounter between two Cardi B, or rather the metamorphosis particularly successful anchorwoman, She DeGeneres to host the vivacious rapper on her tray. Related Post: What is Velvet Buzzsaw, the movie Netflix with Jake Gyllenhaal ?

Cardi E is here! And so is her friend, Cardi B. Happy #Halloween! @iamcardibpic.twitter.com/YfSFeMCzHs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 31, 2019

However, the question has not forgotten to transform for Halloween since on the social networks, Cardi B has unveiled a costume of Poison Ivy -a antagonist to Batman in the adventures of the Dark Knight – particularly noticed. During this time, Kylie Jenner, the little sister of Kim Kardashian, changed his disguise several times in the course of the evening, appearing for example in Ariel the little mermaid, with at his side a hand bag in the shape of a fish the most beautiful effect.

Edged radically with these costumes always more exuberant and revealing, the actress Jennifer Gardner, she has held to its motto: “Choose funny rather than sexy!” And to appear… in the mailbox.

On the side of sports, finally, the creativity was at an appointment. LeBron James in Edward scissorhands, Tom Brady Stormtrooper, the football player Russell Wilson and his girlfriend singer Ciara in Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the basketball Paul George King of the Night and Dwight Howard in Thanos… there was something for all tastes. But the most original was perhaps the gymnast Sydney Leroux, who had opted for a disguise in the family… Amazon Prime.