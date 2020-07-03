for her birthday, she published an adorable photo of her baby… The internet won !

This July 2, Lindsay Lohan celebrates her birthday. Far from the excesses of the past, the actress has published for the occasion a picture of her when she was a baby. A program very different from that of last year, that has been the crack of their fans.
Is it really you ? Among the favorite pastimes (and most popular on Instagram, the childhood, the images are generally favored by internet users, and many of the stars that participate with joy to this nostalgia shared with the greatest number of people. Nabilla has recently published a photo of her at age 4 or 5 years, and crack users, and Emmanuelle Béart shared a slide that shows three years. A little before this spring, Emma Watson and photo of her sleeping on a mattress, while she is still young, he made an appeal to all the fans of the actress, while Lorie Railing and her quilts had to react, Philippe Bas, former singer. This time, it is Lindsay Lohan that puts it, and she has a good reason to do so !
An adorable photo of your baby for your birthday
Last September, the actress announced her break-up with her boyfriend live on the radio, before one of their ex is found dead at the end of November. News more cheerful with a couple of months ago, with the announcement at the end of February, his return to the cinema in the company of a former star of the 80’s. In DamnLindsay Lohan is going to play a detective who helps a psychiatrist of renown (Mickey Rourke) to trap a dangerous psychopath. And now that the feast worthily his… birthday on Instagram. And yes, Lindsay festival this July 2, its 34 years, and has prepared a surprise for its fans with an adorable photo of your baby.
A photo of a completely naked a year ago
This year, the holidays seem to be a little different from last year, when the actress had posted a photo of her completely naked for the same opportunity. The snapshot stamped in 2020 is accompanied by a very sober : “It is my birthday“. Fans of Lindsay Lohan are, in any case, once more convinced. “Happy birthday to my beautiful friend“, “I love you with all my heart“, “I hope you spend a beautiful day“are some of the comments which accompany the publication.