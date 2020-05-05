For her birthday, Zendaya shares a photo from childhood

The actress revealed in the series “Shake it up” there is almost ten years old and recently hailed in “Euphoria” has celebrated his 23rd birthday. For the occasion, it has not hesitated to share a rare snapshot it when she was little: “Always the same energy at the dawn of the 23rd year of my life, thank you for all your love”.

PEOPLE – the Same mischievous look, same hair curly… it’s Impossible not to recognize the actress, model and singer Zendaya on his last photo in Instagram, published on Monday, 2 September.

On this photo we can see the actress look and a smile, fake tattoo pasted on the shoulder, holding a comic book in his hands. And (almost) nothing has changed! In a few hours, the photo of Zendaya has accumulated more than 4 million likes, earning the good wishes of several american stars such as Naomi Campbell, Mariah Carey or Ashley Graham.

A 23rd year in a (very) responsible for Zendaya

It must be said that Zendaya has what “keep the same energy” for its 23rd year in the light rain of new collaborations that lie ahead. After having played the woman in “invincible, unstoppable and powerful” for the Lancôme brand and its new fragrance, “Idol” released a few days ago, Zendaya is about to release his second collection of ready-to-wear in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

A little aside that will be of short duration since the actress of 23 years will join the shooting of “Dune”, the new film from Denis Villeneuve, alongside Timothy Chalamet and Jason Momoa in the coming months. A true woman of super-heroes.

