For her brand of lingerie, Rihanna recruits its models-for-a-day on Instagram

How to make and launch a campaign mode at the time of the Covid-19 ? By recruiting the models on Instagram and ask for their home. This is what the singer Rihanna with her brand of lingerie Savage x Fenty.

It continues on its course. One to move the lines of fashion and lingerie with an inclusive approach. For the summer campaign of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, Rihanna has put its new ambassadors spotted on Instagram from home. If recruiting his new faces on the social networks is not a first for the singer, his approach is today used by many brands and fashion magazines (Zara, CR Fashion Book, I-D, Vogue…) in the midst of a pandemic, with photo shoots held in video-conference from the home of the dummies.

In the video, Rihanna scrolls of pregnant women for her first show Savage x Fenty

"data-reactid="15″>The lingerie brand launched by Rihanna in 2018 is known for the diversity of its cast and the new recruits of the ambassador of Barbados do not default. In turn, Jazzmyne Jay (@jazzmynejay), Corie Rayvon (@corierayvon) or Jordan Emanuel (@jordy_jor) have submitted their shots to the mark. The latter has transformed with the help of photographer and film-colombian Rafatoon who gave them a key to both sunny, warm and sexy. A reflection inclusive, of a certain person and uninhibited, who has become the recipe for success of the mega-star of pop in the world of fashion and beauty. Composed of a quarantine fund of complexion, its makeup line is designed to adapt to all skin colors. Same speech for its collections of lingerie Savage X Fenty. The shades and cuts are designed to suit a large number of body types and skin tones.

