For her brand of lingerie, Rihanna recruits its models-for-a-day on Instagram

It continues on its course. One to move the lines of fashion and lingerie with an inclusive approach. For the summer campaign of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, Rihanna has put its new ambassadors spotted on Instagram from home. If recruiting his new faces on the social networks is not a first for the singer, his approach is today used by many brands and fashion magazines (Zara, CR Fashion Book, I-D, Vogue…) in the midst of a pandemic, with photo shoots held in video-conference from the home of the dummies.

In the video, Rihanna scrolls of pregnant women for her first show Savage x Fenty

The lingerie brand launched by Rihanna in 2018 is known for the diversity of its cast and the new recruits of the ambassador of Barbados do not default. In turn, Jazzmyne Jay (@jazzmynejay), Corie Rayvon (@corierayvon) or Jordan Emanuel (@jordy_jor) have submitted their shots to the mark. The latter has transformed with the help of the photographer and film-colombian Rafatoon that gave them a touch that is both sunny, warm and sexy. A reflection inclusive, of a certain person and uninhibited, who has become the recipe for success of the mega-star of pop in the world of fashion and beauty. Composed of a quarantine fund of complexion, its makeup line is designed to adapt to all skin colors. Same speech for its collections of lingerie Savage X Fenty. The shades and cuts are designed to suit a large number of body types and skin tones. This message, it continues in its advertising campaigns with a speech that’s quickly shown singular on a market formatted.

Its campaign launched with Savage x Fenty will continue until the end of the summer. The future recruits have until may 20th to post their pictures on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag “#SavageXSummer”. The candidates chosen will then become one of the faces of the next campaign in July.