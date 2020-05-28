for him, social networks are destroying the myth of artists

Dr. Dre has never been a big fan of social networks, and for proof : it uses only very rarely these tools to communicate. What he prefers is to keep the mystery, so wait for the listener. He explains this with GQ British in a new interview that he is sharing with his great friend, Jimmy Iovine.
“I would have certainly hated the social networks if they had existed when I started. There is a certain myth, a certain mystery that is destroyed. I don’t need people to know where I am and what I do or what I will do. There is a certain mystery around the artists, it is also part of the music. It is fun to wait what will happen.“
The last time our dear Doctor used Instagram, it was the beginning of February to post a photo of him with a jacket and Rock the bells tribute to LL Cool J. Just before, he had posted a photo in the studio with Kanye West on Jesus Is King part 2but there was still no info on this project...