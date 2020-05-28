for him, social networks are destroying the myth of artists

Dr . Dre has never been a big fan of social networks, and for proof : it uses only very rarely these tools to communicate . What he prefers is to keep the mystery, so wait for the listener. He explains this with GQ British in a new interview that he is sharing with his great friend, Jimmy Iovine .

“I would have certainly hated the social networks if they had existed when I started . There is a certain myth, a certain mystery that is destroyed . I don’t need people to know where I am and what I do or what I will do . There is a certain mystery around the artists, it is also part of the music . It is fun to wait what will happen . “

The last time our dear Doctor used Instagram, it was the beginning of February to post a photo of him with a jacket and Rock the bells tribute to LL Cool J . Just before, he had posted a photo in the studio with Kanye West on Jesus Is King part 2but there was still no info on this project . . .