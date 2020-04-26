For his first film, Jesse Eisenberg brings together a cast of shock

Here’s the very good news of the day. According to Deadline, Jesse Eisenberg would work currently on his first film, a comedy-drama family entitled When You Finish Saving the World. Not only will this be a sign of the debut behind the camera of the talented actor, but he is also associated with a cast of shock for the occasion.

It will thus lead Julianne Moore, Oscar for Best actress for her portrayal of Alice, a professor of linguistics to achieve a Alzheimer’s early, in Still Alice. She will play the mother of the young Finn Wolfhard, revealed by series Stranger Things. Kaitlyn Dever, noticed in the excellent Booksmart Olivia Wilde is also in negotiations to join the cast.

The last great name that complements this combo winner : Emma Stone, in quality of producer. This is not the first time that Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg work together, since they have already worked in front of the camera for Zombieland.

When You Finish Saving the World inspired by the audiobook imagined by Eisenberg for Audible Originalthe application of audiobooks from Amazon, that follows the members of a family over three decades. We can’t wait to learn more about this project very appetizing on paper.