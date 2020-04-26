for his next album, the singer announces collaborations

Lady Gaga knows how to make his fans excited ! The singer has unveiled some of the collaborations that will be on his next album, Chromatica, the output of which is scheduled for this year.

It will include the star of the K-Pop Blackpink on the song Sour Candy , but also Ariana Grande , who will perform a duet with Lady Gaga on Rain on Me, the fourth track of the disk, as well as Elton John on Sine From Above, a song referring to a wave of sine, the mathematical symbol that is found on the album.

In total, there are 17 songs that are found on the highly-anticipated next album of Lady Gaga, whose Stupid Love, the first single, released in February.

A cure

For Lady Gaga, music is a therapy, as she explained to Zane Lowe. “The sound is what has cured me all my life, and it has cured me of making this disc, it really is what is Chromatica for me”, she unveiled.

For this disc, Lady Gaga is expected to return to its fundamentals, after forays into an acoustic pop more calm, with Joanne or in jazz. As pointed out in People, she has previously stated that it will be an album of dance.