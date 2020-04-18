For his promo, a singer uses the attack sexist against Angèle – The New NEWS

“Peep show, “nothing” if they did not have the guys behind “, at 68 years of age, the French singer Jean-Louis Murat gives in provocation sexist against young singers feminists. The thick twine is used.

Who is Jean-Louis Murat ? A singer 68-year-old attacking young singers feminists to make him talk. In promotion for the release of a new album, the provocative has spat its venom in Paris Match. And the reaction, on the social networks and in other media, was immediate.

Interviewed on artists, such as Angela or Clara Luciani, whose songs have been recorded in the protests of feminists, he attacked first Angela in the manner of the old conservative press (see STILL REEKS OF HATRED ANTIFÉMINISTE IN THE OLD PRESS)

First contempt : “This is a Chantal Goya 2.0. My little 8 year old girl is crazy “ he said to Paris Match. Then the inversion of guilt : “We guys, we are overlooking with a pellet crazy, she told us ‘you do not look, you do not touch’ while doing a choreography of peep show. But what you want to say ” stop my daughter, stop’. ” And low attacks : “I’ve worked with many female singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé or Rihanna have never written a title. If they had not of the guys behind, they would not be there. Angela it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be finished. “

On the social networks, internet users responded by making him bad publicity, but publicity all the same. An inevitable trap because in order to fight against sexism, don’t let it pass. But it could be that this strategy of communicating by the attack antiféministe, as old as sexism online, turns against them. The ringardisme has changed sides, and they have not seen it coming. The ringardisme, the shame is more on the side of feminists but of those who attack them.

The reactions on twitter are tasty : Sophie Gourion, who has been heavily involved on social networks for the ringardisation of antiféministes just a pithy ” OK Boomer “, this expression that denounces through the generation of baby boomers.

A certain Brizzio pointed out that ” few people would be reminded of this brave Jean-Louis Murat without her duet with and written by Mylène Farmer. “

or even :

The singer, some of the media qualify yet “Lone wolf of the French song “ regrets that the artists feel obliged to say for the good of others” The Beatles and the Stones were lit up in interview” he says in a article of Here… The plug Wikipedia Jean-Louis Murat indicates that it is a customary personal attacks against other singers. In Paris Matchit is also a Jean-Jacques Goldman. But when it comes to men it sexualizes’t the issue…

