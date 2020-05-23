For its 33 years, Drake has offered a diamond ring to a value of 450 000 euros

For those familiar with Drake and his love of the bling-bling, this purchase would be the surprise not. For his 33rd birthday, the interpreter of “Hotline Bling” offered a diamond ring in 22 carat gold. It is in the shape of a heart and had to be very difficult was made as explained by Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat :” The diamonds in the shape of a heart are of exceptional rarity, because it is very difficult to cut the diamond in this way. “According to the expert, the jewel has cost 450 000 €.



Love of diamonds and rings

In February 2019, Drake had bought a hull of IPhone X composed composed of diamonds and white gold 80 carat for 350 000 euros.



Recently, the rapper has bought another ring just as flashy. A ring of more than 30 carats of diamonds, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, inspired by the rings of the champions of the NBA. According to Jason Arasheben, founder of Beverly Hills, this ring custom championship of the Toronto Raptors is valued at more than $ 150 000.



For her birthday party on the theme: gangster, Drizzy shone with a thousand lights !