For Jennifer Lawrence, the penis “is dangerous”

PEOPLE – Jennifer Lawrence does not go by four paths. Then she does the media tour for the promotion of his next film, “Red Sparrow”, the american actress is supplied without detour on his love life.

In an interview with the tabloid british The Sunthe actress did not hesitate to tell that she was for the moment a single man and that it was a “really long time (it had) not had sexual intercourse”.

One of the reasons for this celibacy that drags on a little too much for his liking? The difficulty of meeting someone, but also sexually transmitted infections. “I’m a real germaphobe. I’ve managed to not have a STI for the time being. If at any moment I could believe that this was the case, I contactais the doctor, it is to say”.

“The cock is dangerous”, she felt free to take lightly, in his phobia of germs and bacteria. “I always speak as if it is what I like, but the truth is that when I look at my sexual history, my relationships have taken place with cronies”.

“I tells not bad, but I do not really”, was finally entrusted to Jennifer Lawrence. The actress, known for her straight-talking, never-failing’t ever be.

