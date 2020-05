For Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for the role of Iron Man

An Oscar for Iron Man ? Jon Favreau thinks, he who has made the first Iron Man in 2008, and which has therefore allowed the actor Robert Downey Jr to become, through this role, the actor the most popular and the best paid in the world.

Jon Favreau, director ofIron Man in 2008, heaps praise on the performance of Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel universe, and considers that it should be awarded an Oscar. Beyond the tribute to the actor and the character, both icons of the planets, this release is also a way to call for more consideration towards the blockbusters. In an interview for Variety, Jon Favreau is working for what appears to him as obvious : Robert Downey Jr deserves the oscar more than anyone else.

Of course I would vote for him ! I think that it has been able to discover and explore the dimensions of this character over many, many films, which puts it in a category of its own (…) If you consider its performance since the first film up to Endgamethere is an arc narrative very thoughtful for the character, both in his playing and in the way that had the directors to contribute to it.

And it is not the only one to think so, since in the Marvel family, his idea is of the echo.

Joe Russo : “He has made cry the whole world in this time”

Jon Favreau directed the first Iron Manand Joe Russo, a director with his brother of the Avengers : Endgameis on the same line, as he explains in an interview for the Washington Post.

The amount of work on all these films is staggering. If you look at his work over the last four Marvel movies in which he has participated, this is phenomenal… He deserves an oscar, maybe more than anyone over the past 40 years, for the impact it has had in popular culture.

It is undeniable that with 3 Iron Man, 4 movies Avengers, 1 Captain America and 1 Spiderman, Robert Downey Jr has been able to develop his character, make it unifying, and enriching themselves on the way, with gains estimated at $ 200 million for the whole of their work with the MCU. Of course, the debate is animated to know who Iron Man or Captain America (Chris Evans) is the character to the center of the universe. If the purists will say Captain America, the reality is that it is historically the first Iron Man that has opened up the Marvel universe, and has allowed the 21 other films to follow.

Twice nominated for an academy award, once for best actor for Chaplinand once for best supporting role for Tropic Thunder, it is unlikely that RDJ get the Oscar for his interpretation of Iron Man. The statements of Jon Favreau rather aim to raise awareness of the cultural importance taken by his character, and on the application with which the actor has developed for more than ten years.