For Mila Kunis, Kev Adams “has a future in Hollywood”

In an interview to the edition swiss “20 minutes,” Mila Kunis was interviewed on Kev Adams, with whom she shares a scene in “The spy who me has dropped”. The actress acknowledges that she did not know him, but adds that it is “a great guy”.

“Kev Adams, who is it ?”, pleasant Mila Kunis, in an interview to the edition in switzerland “20 minutes“. The american actress was not familiar with the French comedian when they played together in “The spy who me gone”, of Susanna Fogel, in the dining room since 8 August. Mila Kunis adds : “I am ashamed, I didn’t even know who he was. And the funny thing is that Kev hasn’t dared to tell me that he was a star in the French-speaking countries.”

Mila Kunis has a good excuse : “I’m zero for this kind of things because I do tells me never before turn. Thankfully a friend took me to the side to speak to me about Kev and to tell me that it was attracting the crowds since its beginnings in France, because I would have been able to turn all of my scenes with him without knowing anything”. And the actress heaps praise on the comedian : “In any case, Adams is a great guy who speaks good English and who has a future in Hollywood if you want my opinion.” Yet, she has not seen any of the films in which he has played.

“I promise you that I’ll catch up soon. With two children at home, I am totally out of knowledge that it is hot or plugged throughout the world”, is justified-t-it. But Kev Adams does not take into rigor. He has entertained about the actress on the social networks, posting a photo from the filming, he said : “In the film there is a actress amazing : MILA KUNIS”. Kev Adams has also published an excerpt of the film on Instagram. And he writes : “Remember Mom I told you that one day I will play in an american film… “. He added the hashtag “Believe in your dreams”, “very small role” and “This is just the beginning”.

