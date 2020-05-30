For Rihanna, it must be “crazy” to ignore climate change

During its annual charity gala, the singer barbadian has launched a message, not devoid of meaning to climatosceptiques.

Rihanna did not mince words when it comes to the fifth edition of the charity gala of the Diamond Ball. Questioned Thursday evening in New York by the newspaper “The Roots”, the singer of 31 years has talked about a problem that is affecting his island of birth, Barbados. “I think that climate change is a real problem. It is self-evident. We observe the changes that occur everywhere in the world, randomly and abruptly. It is no longer seasonal. It happens no matter when. And I think you have to be crazy to ignore this,” she confided, before replying : “We need a leadership and a line directive. And if you can do the slightest thing to help the world, do it !”.

Organized by his own foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), the gala aimed to raise funds to finance education projects, but also to prevent emergency situations. “Most of the time, we know that disasters will occur. With the CLF, we want to be prepared for such events. We want to be able to say : ‘we have come to help you immediately’; without waiting for the donations of last-minute government”, she said in the microphone of “Variety”, in the margin of the severe storm Dorian. This year, five million dollars have been raised by the foundation.

Thank you to everyone who made this year’s #DiamondBall the best one yet! To all of the donors, sponsors, performers, and guests… you raised over $5 MILLION for #CLF‘s education and emergency response & preparedness work around the . pic.twitter.com/SAzhT8mlw9 — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) September 15, 2019

Just like previous editions, many celebrities had responded to the call of Rihanna. The mannequin French Cindy Bruna, the rapper ASAP Rocky, the singer Cardi B or even the timeless Pharrell Williams were present at the event.