For Rihanna, Trump is “the most mentally ill in the United States”

Rihanna accuses Donald Trump of linking the shootings perpetrated by white people with mental disorders and on the other hand, be described as terrorist acts those whose authors are from ethnic minorities.

The singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna believes, in an interview with Vogue magazine, published on Wednesday, October 9, that “the person most mentally ill in the United States today seems to be the president” Donald Trump.

The artist barbadian accuses the tenant of the White House to link systematically to mental disorder, the shootings perpetrated by white people, but to qualify, at the same time, terrorist acts or those whose authors are from ethnic minorities. The us president has explained, in August, that the “mental illness” were at the origin of the massacres of El Paso (Texas), and Dayton (Ohio), led by the shooters white.

“Donald, you’ve misspelled terrorism”launched Rihanna. “The fact that it is qualified differently because of the color of skin” of the author, “this is a humiliation. It is totally racist.” “Put an arab man with the same weapon, in the same Walmart (the massacre at El Paso on August 3, took place in a branch of the sign)and never Trump does not speak as a mental health problem”she continued. For her, “the person most mentally ill in the United States today seems to be the president.”

On the political field also, the singer confirms that he has refused to produce during the performance of the mid-time of the last Super Bowl, the final championship of the league of american football NFL, televised event is the most closely watched of the year. “There are things in this organization (the NFL), with which I absolutely don’t agree”, she says. “And I didn’t want to go and provide service.” Her decision, she said, is related to measures of retaliation suffered by the player Colin Kaepernick, who became persona non grata in the NFL. The club owners said he was to have made, several times, a knee on the ground when played the anthem before the kick-off meetings. It was intended as a protest against the discrimination aimed, according to him, Blacks in the United States.

“I would not have dared to”she said about the spectacle of the Super Bowl. “Why do that? Was that it would have benefited ? Not mine ? I didn’t want to be sold.”